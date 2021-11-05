Southern California Air Board Approves Much-Needed Refinery Rule

LOS ANGELES – The Governing Board of the Southern California’s South Coast Air Quality Management District today unanimously voted for the refinery rule. The rule will require refineries and related facilities to finally install pollution control equipment that reduces harmful air pollutants, such as nitrogen oxides (NOx). The ruling is a major win for fenceline communities, which have been burdened by dangerous air pollution from local refineries.

Following is reaction from David Pettit, senior attorney for NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“A huge wrong has finally been righted. Industry-backed market-based mechanisms directed at criteria pollutants like ozone or NOx may work for corporate bottom lines, but they rain dangerous air pollution down on local communities. This decision is the result of years of advocacy and puts the last nail in the coffin of the RECLAIM NOx cap and trade program. Today, we rejoice with our frontline community partners.”

###

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing.

Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.