As we develop, the brain connects lessons learned differently

Published on Monday, 15 November 2021

A new study of brain activity patterns in people doing a memory task finds that the way we make inferences -- finding hidden connections between different experiences -- changes dramatically as we age. The study's findings might one day lead to personalized learning strategies based on a person's cognitive and brain development. The researchers found that whereas adults build integrated memories with inferences already baked in, children and adolescents create separate memories that they later compare to make inferences on the fly.

