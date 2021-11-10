New tests track sources of lead contamination in urban soils and assess its risks

Articles

Scientists have developed a suite of isotope-based tests that can be used to identify the origin of lead contamination in urban soils and assess the risk it poses to children who inhale or ingest contaminated dirt or dust. The tests can distinguish between contamination from modern sources and contamination from pre-1970s leaded gasoline fumes or leaded paint, making them especially useful for assessing the hidden risks of legacy contamination.

