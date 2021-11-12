Team engineers new way to get medication past blood-brain barrier

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 17:15 Hits: 1

A team of researchers has developed a new technique to open the blood-brain barrier temporarily to deliver medication to the brain. Getting medication past the brain's unique and protective blood vessels, known as the blood-brain barrier, is one of the biggest challenges in treating brain and central nervous system diseases, according to researchers. The technique uses light and nanoparticles to pry open temporarily these barriers -- called tight junctions -- to allow medication to reach its target.

