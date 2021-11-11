The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pacific rockfish and the trade-offs of a long life

Pacific rockfish are among the longest-lived vertebrates -- some species live 200+ years. Yet others live barely 10. Their varied lifespans make rockfish a unique genus in which to pinpoint genes associated with long lifespan. Biologists sequenced and compared the genomes of 88 species and found longevity-related genes involved in living at depth and growing larger, but also an increase in some types of regulatory genes. Longer life also correlates with decreased population sizes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211111154221.htm

