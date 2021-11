Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 15:22 Hits: 6

Gas prices across the U.S. have dipped in recent weeks but remain more than $1 higher compared to this time last year. The national average for a gallon of gas on Friday was $3.41, down a penny from last week but up from the $2....

