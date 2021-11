Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 23:14 Hits: 2

Patients with mitral and tricuspid valve regurgitation, a condition sometimes called 'leaky heart valves,' appeared to do better after two years if they had a tricuspid valve repair at the time of mitral valve surgery, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211113181409.htm