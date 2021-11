Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 20:43 Hits: 1

Negotiators agreed to "phase down" coal and to completely "phase out" subsidies for fossil fuels. The last-minute change sparked "profound disappointment" from delegates and an emotional apology from the COP26 president.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cop26-nations-agree-on-climate-deal-but-weaken-stance-on-coal/a-59810221?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss