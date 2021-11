Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 19:54 Hits: 3

Comparing features of a common laboratory fruit fly with its rarer cousin collected from Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, researchers used CRISPR technology to uncover clues about how high-level control genes called Hox genes shape our appearance.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211110145410.htm