Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 20:05 Hits: 4

In the surprise announcement, China acknowledged "there is a gap" between current climate efforts and the targets set by the Paris Agreement. The US and China are the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cop26-china-agrees-to-ambitious-climate-action-plan-with-us/a-59783112?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss