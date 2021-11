Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 22:03 Hits: 7

One of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) senior air quality officials said Thursday that the agency is exploring adding supplements to its methane rule based on feedback received during its public comment period.Asked why the rule as...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/581208-senior-epa-official-hints-at-possible-supplement-to-methane-rule