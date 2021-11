Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 15:27 Hits: 14

Americans’ views on climate change appear largely unchanged over the last few years, according to a poll released on Friday.The Washington Post-ABC News survey found that 67 percent of respondents believe that global warming is a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/581273-americans-climate-change-views-largely-unchanged-over-last-few