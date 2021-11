Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 09:58 Hits: 11

Climate change is making India's weather more unpredictable. This can be devastating for farmers and their crops. But now researchers in Germany are lending a hand with more accurate forecasts.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/helping-indian-farmers-with-better-monsoon-forecasts/a-59730983?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss