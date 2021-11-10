The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Passed!

Articles

Written by Trisha Dello Iacono

Moms Clean Air Force attends a visibility event to show support for the Build Back Better Act on Friday, October 5th.

Late last week, Congress passed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act with bipartisan support. This bill makes the largest investment in upgrading US infrastructure since the Eisenhower administration. It is a major step forward for climate action.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act not only invests in rebuilding and repairing the roads, bridges, and railways we typically think of when we hear the word “infrastructure.” It also expands access to clean drinking water. It expands reliable broadband internet access in rural communities. It creates well-paying, in-demand jobs for our families. And it makes significant investments in addressing the climate crisis and advancing environmental justice.

Moms are excited to see investments in:

– A nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations

– Clean electric school buses for our children

– Lead pipe replacements in communities across the country

– The cleanup of oil and gas pollution from orphan wells

So much more needs to be done to stop the climate crisis and safeguard our children’s future. Passing the bipartisan infrastructure plan is a critical step forward. The next step: passing the Build Back Better Act, the transformative climate policy this country needs.

