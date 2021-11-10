COP26: Move to Clean Vehicles Surges, Boosting Jobs & Climate Action

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – At COP26 today, six major automakers — among them Ford, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors and Volvo — and 30 national governments, including Canada, the UK, India and Mexico, committed to 100 percent sales of electric vehicles by 2040 globally, and by 2035 in major markets. This marks a significant boost for vehicles that do not emit emissions harming the climate and public health.

Jake Schmidt, senior strategic director for international climate at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following comments:

“This welcome move signals that a growing number of countries, auto makers and transportation providers are joining the global push for 100 percent zero-emissions electric vehicles. Now, more key players—notably other countries with large numbers of vehicles on the road—should sign on. By transitioning to all-electric vehicles, we can create jobs and sharply reduce the pollution adding to the climate crisis, turning the corner to a cleaner future.”

