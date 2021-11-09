Research finds key advances towards reducing the cost of plant improvement

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 20:52 Hits: 7

Crop improvement often involves the transfer of genetic material from one organism to another to produce a valuable trait. Some major examples of crops with these so-called 'transgenes' include disease-resistant cotton and beta-carotene-enhanced golden rice. However, when foreign DNA is introduced into a host organism, a natural defensive response in plants is to repress or silence the expression of the unfamiliar genetic material. This 'silencing,' a process known to involve DNA methylation, is a multimillion-dollar problem in the global agricultural improvement industry.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211109155215.htm