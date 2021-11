Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 18:26 Hits: 1

Hawaii Gov. David Ige (D) called on Monday for global emission reduction goals that aspire beyond "net-zero," as island communities continue to bear the disproportionate effects of climate change.The Biden administration has pushed for a goal...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/580567-hawaii-governor-urges-bolder-climate-action-net-zero-is-not