Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 09:37 Hits: 5

Researchers in Tunisia spent two years collecting data on fishing. Now they're using their insights into accidental bycatch of vulnerable animals to introduce new, sustainable fishing methods across the region.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/using-data-to-make-fishing-sustainable-in-the-mediterranean/a-59730955?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss