Diet restricted size of hunter-gatherer societies

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 21:22 Hits: 1

Short growing seasons limited the possible size of hunter-gatherer societies by forcing people to rely on meat, according to a recent study. After looking at population size for the roughly 300 hunter-gatherer societies which existed until quite recently, the researchers found that many of these groups were much smaller than might have been expected from the local ecosystem productivity. In regions with short growing seasons, hunter-gatherer groups had smaller populations per square kilometre than groups who depended on abundant plant foods throughout the year.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211108162208.htm