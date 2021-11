Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 22:43 Hits: 1

Environmental activists are crying foul over the first draft of decision text from the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) for not explicitly mentioning a fossil fuel phaseout.While the 850-word first draft speaks of the need to reduce emissions...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/580628-activists-slam-lack-of-fossil-fuel-pledges-in-cop26-draft