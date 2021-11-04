Novel tag provides first detailed look into goliath grouper behavior

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021

A new study reveals detailed behavior of massive goliath groupers. Until now, no studies have documented their fine-scale behavior. What is known about them has been learned from divers, underwater video footage, and observing them in captivity. Using a multi-sensor tag with a three axis accelerometer, gyroscope and magnetometer as well as a temperature, pressure and light sensor, a video camera and a hydrophone, researchers show how this species navigates through complex artificial reef environments, maintain themselves in high current areas, and how much time they spend in different cracks and crevices -- none of which would be possible without the tag.

