Pathomechanisms in heart disease discovered

The largest protein in the human body, titin, enables elastic movements of our muscles, including the heart. Mutations in the titin gene (TTN) that impair this function and lead to heart muscle disease. The pathomechanisms behind this -- i.e. why TTN mutations trigger disease -- were unclear until now. A team of experts has now investigated these pathomechanisms in more detail and has gained ground-breaking insights.

