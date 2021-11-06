The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Mirror nuclei' to probe fundamental physics of atoms and neutron stars

About 20 years ago, a physicist had an idea to reveal insights about a fundamental but enigmatic force at work in some of the most extreme environments in the universe. These environments include an atom's nucleus and celestial bodies known as neutron stars, both of which are among the densest objects known to humanity. For comparison, matching the density of a neutron star would require squeezing all the Earth's mass into a space about the size of a stadium.

