Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 16:58 Hits: 4

When immune cells move throughout the brain, they act as the first line of defense against viruses, toxic materials and damaged neurons, rushing over to clear out them. Researchers have been investigating how these immune cells in the brain -- microglia -- relate to a gene mutation recently found in Alzheimer's disease patients.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211106125841.htm