Published on Monday, 08 November 2021

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm (D) said Sunday that President Biden is considering tapping into the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid rising crude oil prices. During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Granholm told...

