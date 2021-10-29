NRDC to Defend EPA Authority to Curb Climate-changing Power Plant Pollution

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court today accepted cases seeking to overturn a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia that canceled the Affordable Clean Energy rule, the Trump administration Environmental Protection Agency’s do-nothing regulation for dangerous power plant carbon pollution.

The following is a statement from David Doniger, senior strategic director in the Climate & Clean Energy program at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

"Coal companies and their state allies are asking the Court to strip EPA of any authority under the Clean Air Act to meaningfully reduce the nearly 1.5 billion tons of carbon pollution spewed from the nation’s power plants each year – authority the Court has upheld three times in the past two decades. We will vigorously defend EPA’s authority to curb power plants’ huge contribution to the climate crisis.”

