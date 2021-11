Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 05 November 2021

Researchers have demonstrated a completely novel state of matter in a metal. It is created by the combination of four electrons -- until now, only electron pairs were known. This discovery could lead to a new type of superconductivity, an entirely new research direction, and revolutionary technologies such as quantum sensors.

