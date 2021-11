Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 19:03 Hits: 0

New data shows how inflammatory reactions can be resolved by changes to the metabolism of macrophages. Danger signals released by damaged cells during inflammation play a role during this process. 'Rewiring' the mitochondria in the macrophages protects them against overloading and can thus improve the way in which parts of damaged cells are eliminated and resolve the inflammatory reaction.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211105150307.htm