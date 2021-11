Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 15:12 Hits: 5

Tens of thousands of people are taking to the streets in Glasgow, Scotland, to demand action on climate change at COP26, the climate change summit held by the United Nations.The protest occurring in Glasgow, where world leaders have been...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/580381-thousands-protest-to-demand-action-on-climate-change-during-cop26