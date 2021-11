Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 15:53 Hits: 2

Researchers have created a new type of carbon fiber reinforced material that is as strong and light as traditionally used materials, but can be repeatedly healed with heat, reversing any fatigue damage. This also provides a way to break it down and recycle it when it reaches the end of its life.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211104115358.htm