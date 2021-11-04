Denver Releases Climate Protection Fund 5 Year Plan

DENVER — The Denver Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency released a 5 Year Plan to allocate the Climate Protection Fund. Denver voters approved the Fund in November 2020 by passing Ballot Measure 2A, which created an additional 0.25% sales tax to generate an estimated $40 million per year for programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce air pollution, and adapt to climate change.

The following is a statement by Sam Gilchrist, Western Campaigns Director at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“The Five Year Plan tackles climate change from every angle. Funding for programs to prepare Denverites for jobs in the clean energy economy, power affordable housing with clean electricity, and get more e-bikes on the streets are just a few examples of how this plan will make Denver a better place to live while also reducing emissions. Making Denver a better place to live also means prioritizing communities most in need, which is why the plan will dedicate at least half of the funding to projects that support people of color, Indigenous people, low-income people, people with chronic health conditions, and people most impacted by climate change.”

