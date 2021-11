Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 12:14 Hits: 9

An experimental drug enhanced the benefit of an immunotherapy to fight pancreatic cancer in mice by increasing the number of immune cells in the immediate vicinity of the tumor, leading to a reduction in tumor growth, and in some mice, eliminating their cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211104081448.htm