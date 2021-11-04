The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Pangolin trafficking: Nigeria’s illegal trade

Category: Environment Hits: 9

With Asian species dangerously depleted, global black markets have turned to Africa, and Nigeria has become the continent's pangolin trafficking 'hub'. Just Nigeria-linked pangolin seizures in the last decade alone amount to at least 800,000 -- but possibly close to a million -- animals, according to a new study. The findings suggest that current global estimates for pangolin trafficking are far too small, say researchers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211104081451.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version