Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021

Tesla will partner with Uber to make electric cars available to London's drivers using the latter's ride-share app starting on Wednesday.Uber said cars will be available for lease or purchase by drivers interested in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/579874-tesla-makes-electric-cars-available-to-uber-drivers-in-london