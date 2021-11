Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 14:07 Hits: 8

The United States was among 20 countries that announced an agreement at the COP26 climate conference Thursday to end funding of fossil fuel development abroad.In an agreement announced Thursday, nations including the U.K., Switzerland and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/580016-us-19-other-nations-vow-to-block-flow-of-tax-funds-to-international