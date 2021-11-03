Color-changing indicator predicts algal blooms

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 18:01 Hits: 3

Murky green algal blooms are more than a major eyesore; they reveal that a body of water could be unsafe for swimming or drinking. Currently, however, there isn't an effective warning system for impending blooms. Now, researchers report an indicator that changes color when exposed to rising levels of alkaline phosphatase -- an enzyme that forecasts phytoplankton's exponential growth. This change can be detected by the naked eye or a smartphone.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211103140130.htm