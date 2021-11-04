The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

On ancient Earth, it never rained but it poured

In a new study, researchers found that during epochs of extreme heat -- 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than today -- Earth may have experienced cycles of dryness followed by massive rain storms hundreds of miles wide that could dump more than a foot of rain in a matter of hours. The research not only sheds light on Earth's distant past and far-flung future but may also help to understand the climates of exoplanets orbiting distant stars.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211103200428.htm

