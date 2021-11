Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 19:30 Hits: 3

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has pledged $2 billion to restore landscapes and transform food systems. The pledge was originally announced on Monday by Bezos’s climate initiative, the Bezos Earth Fund.The billionaire also announced the pledge...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/579670-bezos-pledges-2b-to-protect-environment