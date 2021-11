Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 29 October 2021

Many Dutch ships passed the West Australian coast while enroute to Southeast Asia in the 1600s -- and the national heritage listed shipwreck, Batavia, has revealed through its timbers the history of the shipbuilding materials that enabled Dutch East India Company (VOC) to flourish against major European rivals for the first time.

