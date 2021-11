Articles

Researchers have shown that antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 (the COVID-19 virus) stay more durable -- that is, remain higher over an extended period of time -- in people who were infected by the virus and then received protection from two doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine compared with those who only got immunized.

