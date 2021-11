Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 20:42 Hits: 0

President Biden sought to restore the United States’ role as a major global player on climate change with an address Monday at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland.“There’s no more time to hang back or sit on the fence or argue amongst ourselves,”...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/579482-biden-seeks-to-reassert-us-leadership-on-climate