Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021

Prince Charles said that the United Nations' COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland is "the last chance saloon" to save the planet. "The future of humanity and nature herself are at stake," Charles said to leaders at the G-20...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/579304-prince-charles-says-future-of-humanity-as-stake-ahead-of-climate