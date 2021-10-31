Towards straintronics: Guiding excitons in 2D materials

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 02:18 Hits: 13

Physicists have made an advancement in the study of excitons -- electrically neutral quasiparticles that exist in insulators, semi-conductors and some liquids. The researchers are announcing the creation of an 'excitonic' wire, or one-dimensional channel for excitons. This in turn could result in innovative devices that could one day replace certain tasks that are now performed by standard transistor technology.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211030221807.htm