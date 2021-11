Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 20:44 Hits: 15

This year is expected to be one of the hottest of seven on record, according to a new report. All seven record-setting years have been recorded since 2014, according to the United Nations World Meteorological Organization's...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/579326-2021-among-hottest-years-in-history-un-data