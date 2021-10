Articles

Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021

Researchers uncovered key networks that simultaneously control pluripotency and readiness for cell death (apoptosis), helping to ensure optimal conditions for embryonic development. The study's findings offer new insights into cancer genetics and a novel approach for regenerative medicine research.

