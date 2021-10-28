The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Lifting the veil over mysterious desert truffles: Terfezia’s ecology and diversity towards cultivation

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Developing below the soil surface, desert truffles are hard to find. Recently, researchers updated the number of known species of the desert truffle genus Terfezia occurring in Portugal from three to ten species. They thoroughly characterized their ecological preferences, adding new knowledge on Terfezia's cryptic lifestyle. These findings are of major importance, as desert truffles have a high economic value.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211028120325.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version