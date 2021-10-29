The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Why do humans possess a twisted birth canal?

Category: Environment Hits: 8

The relatively narrow human birth canal presumably evolved as a 'compromise' between its abilities for parturition, support of the inner organs, and upright walking. But not only the size of the birth canal, also its complex, 'twisted' shape is an evolutionary puzzle. Researchers now present new insights into why the human birth canal evolved to have this complex shape. They suggest that the longitudinally oval shape of the lower birth canal is beneficial for the stability of the pelvic floor muscles.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211029114010.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version