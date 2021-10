Articles

Category: Environment
Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021

CEOs of major oil companies and lobbying groups emphasized their acknowledgment of fossil fuels’ role in climate change and denied covering up the connection in Thursday testimony in front of a House panel. Executives from Exxon, Chevron...

