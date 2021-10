Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 18:37 Hits: 4

Cracked phone screens could become a thing of the past thanks to breakthrough research The researchers have unlocked the technology to produce next-generation composite glass for lighting LEDs and smartphone, television and computer screens. The findings will enable the manufacture of glass screens that are not only unbreakable but also deliver crystal clear image quality.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211028143734.htm