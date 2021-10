Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 21:41 Hits: 7

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said Thursday that the panel will subpoena six oil companies and institutions for further financial information and internal communications, which she said they did not provide ahead of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/579009-maloney-to-subpoena-top-oil-companies